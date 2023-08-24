Heat, humidity, & storms come to a close just in time for the weekend

More rain is likely next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Persistent rain this morning/early afternoon kept temperatures in NCWV from soaring into the 90s. Overnight tonight, another rain/storm disturbance crosses over us, and if that rain lingers longer than anticipated or any storms pop up in the afternoon, we could get similar heat and humidity relief tomorrow. If not, expect our lowlands to feel as hot as the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. By Saturday, temperatures will be back to the low 80s, and skies will stay mostly rain-free through Sunday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

