Heat, rain chances and humidity to close the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow will bring hot, above-average temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Find out how long the heat will last, and what the weekend and next week will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system that started in the Rockies earlier this week is pushing through the eastern US today, bringing moisture and heat into our region. After rain showers in West Virginia dissipate by midday, this afternoon will be partly sunny, and winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. This will bring temperatures into the upper-80s, with humidity making those temperatures feel more like the mid-90s in some areas. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and doing most activities in the evening. It’s also not a bad idea to check up on elderly neighbors to see if they’re doing okay with the heat. There is also a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, which may bring downpours depending on how strong they are but would also cool our region down, so we’re watching carefully. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s. Scattered showers may also push in during that time, bringing some rain into our region. More showers and thunderstorms will push in tomorrow morning as well. By tomorrow afternoon, they should move out of our region, leaving partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper-80s, which will feel like the 90s due to the humidity.

Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the low-80s, and skies will be partly sunny. A weak disturbance will also bring a few isolated showers our way, but it won’t have much moisture, so most areas stay dry. On Sunday, any leftover rain moves out, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Then throughout the first half of next week, a frontal boundary will stall on the Eastern Seaboard, while another frontal boundary pushes in from Canada. This setup will bring more isolated showers, and even a thunderstorm or two, to West Virginia, although most areas will stay dry. It’s not until the latter half of next week that a high-pressure system from Canada brings dry, stable air to West Virginia, resulting in clear skies. All the while, temperatures stay in the 70s and low-80s throughout next week, a few degrees below average for late August. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot and muggy, with a chance of rain, and the first half of next week will be slightly cooler, with a chance of rain.

Today: Scattered storms in the morning hours, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in overnight into tomorrow morning. Low: 72.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring rain during the morning hours. Then skies will be partly sunny during the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 89.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain. High: 83.

