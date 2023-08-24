Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspects from break-in

Deputies in Jackson County, West Virginia, are looking for break-in suspects caught on camera.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of Jon Sims Auctioneering Company off of Medina Road in Jackson County told deputies about a break-in about two weeks ago.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the owner put up cameras after the first time.

“The suspects oftentimes flee so quickly, you can get on the interstate in just a matter of a few seconds and be several miles down the road or into another county, oftentimes in another state before we are ever notified,” Mellinger said. “Lo and behold, they came back yesterday in the middle of the night, and we took those images off of an everyday $49 Walmart camera, and we used those to identify the suspects.”

Mellinger said the two stole a few thousand dollars worth of equipment, batteries and copper.

“They had actually set the items over the guardrail in a position to come back and get them later on,” Mellinger said.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in

