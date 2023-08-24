Judy Ann (Linn) Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 23, 2023, at Conchetta’s Health Home in Fairmont WV. Judy was born February 20, 1940, at the Cook Hospital in Fairmont WV to the late Charles Brady Linn and Marjorie Phillips Linn. Judy grew up in Hammond, WV and eventually made her home on Glady Creek where she resided until the time of her death. Upon graduation in 1957 from East Fairmont High School, Judy enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas. Upon her return to Fairmont, she was employed at the renowned Palace Restaurant, at Thorofare Market and spent most of her career with Westinghouse North American Phillips where she worked in Sealed Beam. This period of employment unfortunately exposed her to asbestos, and she spent several decades with health issues related to that exposure including White Lung and COPD. She served as a Union Steward with the AFL-CIO. She last worked at Auto Zone after her job with Phillips was outsourced. Always one who devoted time to caring for others, she spent several years in the 1980s volunteering on the Marion County Rescue Squad as an EMT. Judy was the proud mother of Leslie Michele (Robert) Glaspie of Bridgeport WV and Karl Edward Johnson at home. She was also a very loving and much-loved Nanny to Jonathan (Kristen) Evans of Valencia, CA and Alexis Cornwell of Fairmont as well as to her great grandkids, Ethan and Grace Evans of Long Beach CA and to extended family Danielle Glaspie, Kayne, Kathryn and Karaleigh Drew. She is also survived by her nephew Mike Rosier, great nephew Michael Rosier, Aunt Clara Musgrove, special family members Brandon Smith and Lori Fancher as well as generations of cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and closest friend Carol Lee Rich in 2001 as well as her grandmother Harriet I Linn, the family matriarch, and her seven children Mildred, Beulah, Mabel, Madeline, John Jr, Bernadine and Eugene Linn and their spouses. Judy enjoyed reading, watching birds, feeding hummingbirds as well as doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She was an excellent cook, and her family will miss the many wonderful things she made especially her fudge, Turtles, chicken pot pie and potato salad! Judy was cared for in her last days by Toni Iaquinta who provided her with tender care as well as the staff with Amedisys Hospice: Courtnie, Delphia, Trish, and Kelly. The family is forever grateful to them for their comfort and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St, Fairmont where the family will welcome visitors on Monday August 28 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday August 29 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Scott Cutlip and Austin Lynch, with a full military burial rite at the Linn Family Cemetery on Glady Creek. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

