Labor Day weekend at Canaan Valley to feature outdoor adventure, live music

Canaan Valley Resort
Canaan Valley Resort(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Canaan Valley Resort will have plenty to offer on Labor Day weekend.

The weekend will feature live music, scenic chairlift rides and several activities for the entire family to celebrate the end of summer.

“Escape to the region’s highest mountain valley this Labor Day weekend and explore all the natural wonder our area has to offer,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort. “Guests will enjoy the cooler temperatures and myriad opportunities for fun and adventure.”

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 1, live music will be offered on the Quencher’s Plaza. It is free to the public and will feature the band Electric Blue from 6-9 p.m.

Chairlift rides, the swimming pool, and hiking and biking trails will be available for guests to enjoy.

According to a release from the resort, guests booking a two-night resort stay will receive a 20% discount on lodge rooms beginning on Aug. 31.

For more information or to make reservations, click here or call the resort at 1-800-622-4121.

