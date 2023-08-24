Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts, WVU responds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The leader of a national teachers union has sent a letter to West Virginia University’s Board of Governors about the proposed budget cuts.

On Wednesday, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers sent a letter to the WVU Board of Governors to voice concerns about the proposed budget cuts at the University.

“These cuts are draconian and catastrophic and do not simply jeopardize the institution’s continued standing as an R1 university,” Weingarten said in the letter.

WVU is the only R1 research university in West Virginia.

In the letter, Weingarten also said the cuts “limit students’ pathways to success.”

The letter goes on to say that layoffs will “significantly affect families and the local economy,” adding that it “will be felt not just by the families of the WVU faculty and staff facing layoffs, but also by the local businesses and retailers who serve the community and who depend on WVU employees spending money in their shops.”

The letter comes after WVU announced they would be cutting more than 30 programs and firing more than 165 staff members amid a $45 million deficit.

Following the announcement of cutting the programs, students and staff participated in a walkout to express their disappointment with the University’s decision on Monday, Aug. 21.

Below is Weingarten’s letter in its entirety that was sent to the University’s Board of Governors:

WVU then released the following statement in response to the letter.

While the University appreciates the perspective provided in the letter, we feel compelled to correct several inaccurate assertions. West Virginia University is, and will remain, the flag ship, land-grant, R1 institution in West Virginia with an unmatched breadth of academic opportunities for learning in the Mountain State. We have carefully considered metrics related to the University’s research activity and land-grant mission in the Academic Transformation initiative. Our goals are to create a more focused academic program portfolio aligned with student demand, career opportunities and market trends that also serves our land-grant and research missions, while retaining our R1 classification; and to ensure that the programs in the portfolio are being delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible. The preliminary recommendations as part of this initiative are just that – preliminary. An appeals process is currently underway with final recommendations and a vote by our Board of Governors planned on September 15. The recommendations, even if approved as they exist today, would have an impact on fewer than 2% of students, the majority of whom could graduate with the degree they are currently pursuing through teach out programs over the next two years. WVU faculty, department chairs, deans and others have had multiple opportunities through the ongoing process to provide data, context, and feedback and that continues in the appeals process happening now. The Board of Governors has provided an open forum during its last two public meetings for comments and will do so again on September 14. We would be undertaking Academic Transformation regardless of the structural budget challenge which combined with post-pandemic realities simply accelerated the timeline and sharpened our focus. The University has been transforming on the non-academic side for years and has already reduced more than 500 administrative and other non-academic employee positions since 2015. We continue to look for efficiencies in these areas and recently announced a new round of reviews aimed at furthering those efforts. WVU has been strategic to focus debt service and construction on areas directly affecting our students’ learning and wellbeing, and when issuing bonds to benefit from low interest rates. The University maintains an AA- rating from Fitch, an Aa3 rating from Moody’s and an A rating from Standard & Poor’s. We have made requests of the West Virginia Legislature. The Governor and Legislature have invested generally in higher education and specifically in WVU; this past session approximately $282 million was set aside for deferred maintenance for higher education and corrections. WVU is also set to receive $50 million for improving cancer outcomes – an initiative that was included as a priority in the FY 2024 budget by the Legislature. We do anticipate that we will have specific asks for the 2024 Regular Session for certain projects, infrastructure and policies we want the State to support that will benefit all West Virginians. The University has been incredibly transparent in sharing its process and data, processes, opportunities for feedback and updates through a variety of Campus Conversations, written messages, in-person and virtual meetings and numerous personal discussions. We invite people to visit transformation.wvu.edu. We believe hyperbole is harmful, and that is why we are focused on the data and metrics we’ve gathered and the informed engagement we know is essential to helping WVU become the modern land-grant university today’s world demands.

