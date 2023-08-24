Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by the Huntington Police Department in connection to an incident where shots were fired along Huntington’s west end has turned himself in, according to officers.

City officials confirm Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington, turned himself in at the Huntington Police Department Headquarters at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Huntington Police Department says numerous gunshots were fired in the vicinity of 9th Street West and 5th Avenue around 3:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had been damaged after being hit by several gunshots.

Although three people were close to the vehicle when the shots were fired, officers say there are conflicting reports about whether those individuals were inside or standing outside of the vehicle.

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment were issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911.

