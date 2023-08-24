Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22,...
Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington.(Huntington Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by the Huntington Police Department in connection to an incident where shots were fired along Huntington’s west end has turned himself in, according to officers.

City officials confirm Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington, turned himself in at the Huntington Police Department Headquarters at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Huntington Police Department says numerous gunshots were fired in the vicinity of 9th Street West and 5th Avenue around 3:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had been damaged after being hit by several gunshots.

Although three people were close to the vehicle when the shots were fired, officers say there are conflicting reports about whether those individuals were inside or standing outside of the vehicle.

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment were issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are searching for a man accused of firing shots that hit a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department says numerous gunshots were fired in the vicinity of 9th Street West and 5th Avenue around 3:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had been damaged after being hit by several gunshots.

Although three people were close to the vehicle when the shots were fired, officers say there are conflicting reports about whether those individuals were inside or standing outside of the vehicle.

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22, of Huntington.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Skaggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M
FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell
Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

Latest News

Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts
WVU to receive $2.5M for research projects
Canaan Valley Resort
Labor Day weekend at Canaan Valley to feature outdoor adventure, live music
Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia governor appoints chief of staff’s wife to open judge’s position
Wren Baker talks football team, expectations ahead of 2023 opener - WDTV Sports