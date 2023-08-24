One year since fatal Nutter Fort funeral home shooting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one year since 37-year-old Jason Owens was shot and killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort.

Owens’ death sparked months of controversy. His family questioned if it was justified and why it happened when it did.

After more than six months, 5 News obtained documents proving that officers say they believed Owens was armed.

Police say when they attempted to arrest Owens at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, he scratched them and went to reach for a gun on his waist.

Officers told Owens to stop, but when he didn’t, they shot him.

According to statements written afterwards, officers killed Owens first before he could shoot them.

Eventually, authorities ruled the shooting justified.

At the time of his death, Owens was wanted by authorities and had a history of drug abuse and violence and had made terroristic threats ahead of the funeral shooting.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE
Junior Arnie Owens (Obituary of Jason’s father)
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home (8/24/2022)
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows (8/25/2022)
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason” (8/29/2022)
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers (9/9/2022)
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago (9/23/2022)
Questions remain six months after Nutter Fort funeral shooting (2/24/2023)
Officers were justified in Nutter Fort funeral home shooting, prosecutor says (4/10/2023)
5 News obtains 98 page report from WVSP that answers many questions surrounding shooting (4/13/2023)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell
Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

Latest News

Renaissance Academy one step closer to being built
First at 4 Forum: Wayne Worth
First at 4 Forum: Wayne Worth
texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover
Sentencing set for man convicted of murdering WVU student
One year since fatal Nutter Fort funeral home shooting