One year since fatal Nutter Fort funeral home shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one year since 37-year-old Jason Owens was shot and killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort.

Owens’ death sparked months of controversy. His family questioned if it was justified and why it happened when it did.

After more than six months, 5 News obtained documents proving that officers say they believed Owens was armed.

Police say when they attempted to arrest Owens at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, he scratched them and went to reach for a gun on his waist.

Officers told Owens to stop, but when he didn’t, they shot him.

According to statements written afterwards, officers killed Owens first before he could shoot them.

Eventually, authorities ruled the shooting justified.

At the time of his death, Owens was wanted by authorities and had a history of drug abuse and violence and had made terroristic threats ahead of the funeral shooting.

