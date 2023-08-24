Raleigh County man arrested for murder


A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder on Wednesday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man was arrested for murder of a 42-year-old woman on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., their officers had initially responded to a reported suicide by firearm at a home in Barnes Mobile Home Park in Crab Orchard. However, upon arriving on scene, they said they quickly learned that the death was actually the result of a homicide. They said a man named Demarco J. Edwards, 32, of Crab Orchard was seen running from the scene.

Deputies said a state trooper was able to locate Edwards on foot in the Crab Orchard area. He was charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony.

Demarco has been placed in the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

