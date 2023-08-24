Sankofa African American Museum on wheels back and better than ever

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sankofa African American Museum on wheels is a one of a kind experience.

The museum has been touring locations across the United States for 28 years. It’s purpose is to educate visitors on African American history dating back from slavery to

to the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is the 3rd year the museum has visited Clarksburg, and the States 10th largest city is the latest to be graced with this history tour.

Chairman of the Board of directors for the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, James Griffin, is excited for what the museum brings. " We think it’s important to show the contributions that African American’s have made to the United States. It’s not very often we have the opportunity to do something like this.”

Even though Mr. Griffin played a major part in bringing this special exhibit to the local area; the bus driver and brains behind operation has been on this journey for nearly 3 decades.

The museum’s Owner/Curator, Angela Jennings, first founded the museum in 1998. “I want this to impact them because I have put in more than I ever have”

Although it’s been 28 years in the making Jennings seems to have no signs of slowing down, and although she has help behind the scenes, she’s truly the engine that makes it all run.

“I am the sole proprietor and I don’t get any donations and no grants. I’m doing this out of my pocket and that’s some of the challenges”

Regardless of bumps in the road, this trailblazer is bound to make her mark for years to come.

“The legacy I hope to leave is that people really understand that Angela really, tried make sure we knew our history and culture from Africa to the present.”

The museum is free to attend and will be in at the Kelly Miller Community Center through Sunday.

