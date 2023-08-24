Sentencing set for man convicted of murdering WVU student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Court dates have been set for the sentencing of a Fairmont man convicted of murdering a WVU student in Morgantown in February 2020.

A pre-trial conference for Shaundarius Reeder has been scheduled for Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. with the trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 5 at the Monongalia County Justice Center, according to the Monongalia County Prosecuting Office.

Reeder was convicted of first-degree murder, but the jury could not decide on if he should receive mercy.

In June, the West Virginia State Supreme Court ordered that Reeder’s conviction should stand and that a new jury should rule whether or not he receives mercy.

On Feb. 28, 2020, court documents say Reeder and co-defendant Terrell Linear got into a fight with Eric Smith in the parking lot of College Park Apartments.

Police say Smith went inside the building and was followed by Reeder and Linear, where they shot and killed Smith. A short time later, Reeder and Linear exited the building and left.

Reeder and Linear were indicted the same day they killed Smith.

Linear pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison with mercy in July 2021.

Reeder went to trial in June 2021 and was found guilty, but the jury was unable to determine if he should receive mercy. A new jury will decide in December whether or not he will receive mercy.

