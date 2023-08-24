Wren Baker talks football team, progress in fall camp ahead of season opener next week

Says that Neal Brown knows expectation is to win this season.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, WVU AD Wren Baker spoke to the media ahead of West Virginia’s first game of the season against Penn State next week.

Baker addressed the state of the football program and his thoughts after attending nearly all of the practices and scrimmages in fall camp.

Hear more from Baker in the video above.

