The W.Va. State Honey Festival is buzzing into town on Saturday

The newly crowned Festival Queen came on Daybreak to talk about this years festival!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bees are an important part of the ecosystem, no matter what crop you’re farming.

Every year a festival is held to celebrate bees and the honey that they make.

The West Virginia State Honey Festival is Saturday August 26,2023 and Sunday August 27, 2023 at the Parkersburg City Park.

The events start at 9 a.m. on Saturday with an antique car show, and the Festival officially kicks off at 10 a.m and continue through the day, ending at 5 p.m.

Sunday will have the same times, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Vendors will be set up, selling crafts, food, and other honey-related items and events.

Live music will be throughout both days of the festival.

Nikki Hart, the newly crowned West Virginia Honey Festival Queen said she’s most excited about trying all the different flavors of honey, and the candle making activity.

If you’d like more information you can visit the festival’s Facebook page: WV State Honey Festival

You can also read more about the meaning behind the festival at Wood County Recreation website: here.

