WVDHHR reminds parents to schedule routine vaccinations, well visits for students heading back to school

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kids across the Mountain State are heading back to school, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) says there’s one more thing you need to add to your start-of-school to-do list.

The DHHR recently put out a memo to parents reminding them to schedule in routine vaccinations before school starts. According to Dr. Sherri Young, DHHR Interim Cabinet Secretary, students going into Kindergarten are required by law to get five vaccines that cover nine different viral illnesses. This includes inoculations against:

- DTaP/DTP Td/Tdap

- Polio (IPV)

- Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)

- Varicella

- Hepatitis B

Meanwhile, 7th and 12th-grade students must get catch-up vaccines to ensure they’re protected. Both must provide proof of one dose of TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis), as well as their first dose of MCV4 if they’re in 7th grade and their second dose of MCV4 if they are in 12th.

The DHHR is also recommending that each and every student has a wellness-visit with their doctor before the first day of school.

“Those wellness checks, not only is a great time to get those vaccinations but is a great time to check on their growth and their development and making sure they’re healthy and giving them a great start to the new year,” Dr. Young told WVVA.

The WVDHHR has shared a list of immunization requirements to help parents out this school year.

Click here for vaccine requirements for students in K5 through college.

Dr. Young reminds that students planning to play sports must also receive a sports physical.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.