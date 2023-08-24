WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, spoke to the media and outlined his plans for future growth for Mountaineer sports programs.

After answering a question about the difficulty of travel that West Virginia will face (Morgantown is far away from nearly every other school in the new Big 12), he proceeded to outline how WVU is considering other avenues of revenue expansion, including selling name rights for team venues.

“We’re exploring that in all of our venues, and have had some third parties engaged just to do some valuations ... certainly, the juice needs to be worth the squeeze, because people get pretty attached to certain names on venues ... but they also get attached to winning ... and winning takes money. “If you want to advertise your company in the state of West Virginia there is no better organization to partner with than WVU Athletics. Period. We have the biggest reach of any organization in this state. If there’s an opportunity to monetize that, we’ve got to look hard at it”.

You can hear Baker speak directly on the issue in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.