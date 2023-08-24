WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums

“Winning takes money ... it’s something we’re evaluating”.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, spoke to the media and outlined his plans for future growth for Mountaineer sports programs.

After answering a question about the difficulty of travel that West Virginia will face (Morgantown is far away from nearly every other school in the new Big 12), he proceeded to outline how WVU is considering other avenues of revenue expansion, including selling name rights for team venues.

“We’re exploring that in all of our venues, and have had some third parties engaged just to do some valuations ... certainly, the juice needs to be worth the squeeze, because people get pretty attached to certain names on venues ... but they also get attached to winning ... and winning takes money.

“If you want to advertise your company in the state of West Virginia there is no better organization to partner with than WVU Athletics. Period. We have the biggest reach of any organization in this state. If there’s an opportunity to monetize that, we’ve got to look hard at it”.

- Wren Baker

You can hear Baker speak directly on the issue in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
Starbucks, Chipotle among new businesses opening in Fairmont
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
Miracle Meadows School in Salem, WV (File photo from Nov. 2020)
Former Miracle Meadows School students settle for record $100M
FILE PHOTO of Matt Stell
Country music star’s concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater canceled

Latest News

2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
The Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels has made a stop in Clarksburg ahead of the 29th...
Sankofa African American Museum on wheels back and better than ever
WVU AD Wren Baker discusses selling name rights to stadiums - WDTV Sports
Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts, WVU responds