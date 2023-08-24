WVU to receive $2.5M for research projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will be receiving more than $2.5 million for three research projects.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $2,597,108 from the National Science Foundation for the research projects on Wednesday.

Manchin says the funding will support critical physics research into two-photon imaging and new quantum materials as well as establish an innovative helium recovery system.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects, and I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these three groundbreaking initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help establish a high-tech helium recovery system as well as advance our understanding of new quantum materials and two-photon imaging.”

Below are the individual awards for each research project:

$2 million – West Virginia University: Enhanced Multiphoton Fluorescence Imaging of in Vivo Neural Function This funding will advance a physics research project into two-photon imaging, including through upgrading existing imaging facilities at WVU.

$300,000 – West Virginia University: Acquisition of Helium Recovery Equipment This project will establish a helium recovery system to capture, recycle and reuse helium, which will support critical research in the fields of chemistry, biology and nuclear magnetic resonance.

$297,108 – West Virginia University: Building an Open Source DFT+eDMFT Database for Quantum Materials This project will investigate the role of new quantum materials in technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary fields that bridge materials and data science.



