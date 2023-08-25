Business off Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport closes

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A business located off Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport has closed.

The Countertop Store came to Harrison County in 2017 as one of the first stores at The Market Place, the commercial development plaza off Jerry Dove Dr. that also hosts Don Patron and Stone Tower Brews.

The Bridgeport location recently closed in the last couple of months, according to a representative of the Pittsburgh-based store.

Although the Bridgeport location is closed, the store recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at Middletown Commons in Marion County.

The store’s phone number remains the same at 304-842-3196.

