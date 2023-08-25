Business off Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport closes

The Countertop Store's sign in Bridgeport
The Countertop Store's sign in Bridgeport(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A business located off Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport has closed.

The Countertop Store came to Harrison County in 2017 as one of the first stores at The Market Place, the commercial development plaza off Jerry Dove Dr. that also hosts Don Patron and Stone Tower Brews.

The Bridgeport location recently closed in the last couple of months, according to a representative of the Pittsburgh-based store.

Although the Bridgeport location is closed, the store recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at Middletown Commons in Marion County.

The store’s phone number remains the same at 304-842-3196.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
WVU AD Wren Baker addresses media - WDTV Sports
WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums
texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover

Latest News

Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts, WVU responds
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
West Virginia governor appoints chief of staff’s wife to open judge’s position
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe