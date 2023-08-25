Calm weekend, but rain returns to lead off next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Strong storms rolled through early this morning, but they have tapered off through the afternoon. Expect dense fog tomorrow morning, but generally improving conditions for the weekend. Higher elevations have a chance to see some afternoon rain showers Sunday afternoon, but lowlands will likely stay dry. A system approaching for Monday and Tuesday will bring showers back to the area to kick off the new work week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

