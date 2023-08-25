Elkins man sentenced for selling meth to CI out of home

James Ray Arbogast
James Ray Arbogast(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been sentenced to federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to federal authorities, 57-year-old James Ray Arbogast, of Elkins, was sentenced on Friday to 63 months in federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Arbogast sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant, or CI, from his Elkins home on several occasions.

The sales were caught on video, which authorities say show Arbogast weighing the drugs on a digital scale.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

