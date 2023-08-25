Forensic analysis of Lost Creek mystery skull inconclusive

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A human skull found in Lost Creek back in 2021 has been forensically analyzed, but it leaves more questions than answers.

The mystery of a human skull found by a mushroom gatherer back in April of 2021 remains unsolved.

After being sent to the chief medical examiner in Charleston, the remains were sent to a forensic anthropology lab at the University of Tennessee.

Unfortunately, many questions still remain.

The report was only able to conclude the skull belonged to an adult, but with little of the remains intact, it wasn’t even possible to conclude if it was male or female.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Robert Waybright says the only other findings was moss and sun bleaching from exposure.

“Her report reflects that it had been exposed to the elements sunlight and so forth for an extended amount of time which she couldn’t even put a timeframe on that,” said Waybright.

Waybright says damage to the skull at the initial finding seemed like potential foul play.

However, the forensic analysis concluded the damage came post-mortem and was the result of a rodent chewing on it.

Waybright says the skull was found about 400 yards from the interstate by an underpass.

“We entertained maybe something happened to someone, they were discarded from the interstate there or maybe someone had gotten injured on the interstate or near the interstate and fell off -- it was too far away for something like that,” said Waybright.

Waybright says a thorough search of the area was conducted using cadaver sniffing dogs and resources from the FBI. But no other remains or evidence was found.

Waybright says no DNA testing was conducted, but he’s hopeful more evidence may come up in the future.

“I think we’ve exhausted any possibilities that we’re aware of at this point -- that doesn’t mean someone out there doesn’t know something that might help us and aid us in this investigation; we encourage them to contact us here at the sheriffs department and we’ll follow up on any leads that come our way,” said Waybright.

