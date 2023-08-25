Historic bank in Clarksburg sells for $231k at auction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Empire National Bank was sold at auction on Friday in Clarksburg for $231,000. But the history of the bank itself, is priceless.

“The first person who owned the bank, the President of Empire National Bank was Virgil Highland. He was a Clarksburg entrepreneur, and he ran for city clerk, didn’t get elected and had some free time on his hands, so he bought a bank. It opened in 1907, and Empire National Bank is the oldest bank charter in the City of Clarksburg.” said Mike Spatafore of the Clarksburg History Museum.

The bank auction drew the attention of investors both in and out of state looking to start a new chapter for the buildings history. That’s something Spatafore was hopeful for before the bids came in.

“I’m looking forward to someone purchasing the building and putting it to good use and people of Clarksburg can enjoy the building.” said Spatafore.

The first bid for the bank was $100,000, but the price traveled all the way to $223,000.

The bank was sold to an online investor who asked to remain anonymous.

At this time, it’s unknown exactly what the location will be used for by the owner.

