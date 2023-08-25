Historic bank in Clarksburg sells for $231k at auction

By Cameron Murray
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Empire National Bank was sold at auction on Friday in Clarksburg for $231,000. But the history of the bank itself, is priceless.

“The first person who owned the bank, the President of Empire National Bank was Virgil Highland. He was a Clarksburg entrepreneur, and he ran for city clerk, didn’t get elected and had some free time on his hands, so he bought a bank. It opened in 1907, and Empire National Bank is the oldest bank charter in the City of Clarksburg.” said Mike Spatafore of the Clarksburg History Museum.

The bank auction drew the attention of investors both in and out of state looking to start a new chapter for the buildings history. That’s something Spatafore was hopeful for before the bids came in.

“I’m looking forward to someone purchasing the building and putting it to good use and people of Clarksburg can enjoy the building.” said Spatafore.

The first bid for the bank was $100,000, but the price traveled all the way to $223,000.

The bank was sold to an online investor who asked to remain anonymous.

At this time, it’s unknown exactly what the location will be used for by the owner.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
WVU AD Wren Baker addresses media - WDTV Sports
WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes
The Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes
Forensic analysis of mystery skull found in Lost Creek inconclusive
Local historic bank sells for $231K at auction
Lane of I-79 South to be closed beginning Monday in Marion County
Taylor County Schools employee enters plea deal in embezzlement case