Hot, humid Friday, cooler temperatures thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with hot temperatures, humidity, and some sunshine. Fortunately, cooler temperatures are on the way. Find out what the next few days will be like in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought a line of strong thunderstorms to North-Central West Virginia during the early morning hours, but after 8 AM, any leftover thunderstorms will push out of our region. Thereafter, a hot air mass from out west will move into West Virginia during the afternoon hours, bringing heat and humidity into our region. Skies will also be partly sunny, with a low risk of thunderstorms, and winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. As a result, temperatures will reach the upper-80s across most of our region, with the humidity and sunshine making them feel like the mid-to-upper-90s during the afternoon hours. That heat can be dangerous, so make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and do most of your outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Thanks to daytime heating going away, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Then patchy, dense fog will form tomorrow morning, which will have an impact on your morning commute. The fog dissipates by late morning, and by tomorrow afternoon, another weak cold front from Canada will bring a mix of Sun and clouds, as well as a slight chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for late August.

By Sunday, any leftover moisture will push out of West Virginia, which means partly sunny skies and low rain chances. Temperatures will also be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Then for the first half of next week, one frontal boundary forms in the Eastern Seaboard, while another will push in from Canada into the Mid-Atlantic States. This combination will bring a mix of clouds into our region, as well as scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two. So some areas may see rain. All the while, temperatures stay in the upper-70s to low-80s. After Wednesday, a high-pressure system will push into from Canada into the eastern US, clearing out skies and causing temperatures to drop into the 70s. It’s not until next weekend, the first weekend of September, that temperatures are back in the 80s. In short, today will be hot and humid, and the first half of next week will be slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

Today: Any thunderstorms in the morning should be gone by late morning. Thereafter, expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

Tonight: Slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and fog. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 66.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

