House Call: Breastfeeding Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Jamie Rudash, BSN, RN, CLC, Patient Educator of Maternal Child at United Hospital Center, talks about breastfeeding.

1). What advise can you provide to mothers to get the best start, as we mark National Breast Feeding Month?

Getting the best start, right in the hospital in the first few days of your baby’s life, is key to long-term breastfeeding. Talk to your health care providers during your pregnancy so they are aware of your wishes. Talk to your labor nurse when you arrive at the hospital to assure that she or he knows your wishes and can help you when the time arrives. At United Hospital Center, we have made breast feeding a priority, which is why we have achieved 87% exclusive breast feeding rate.

2). Jamie, how important is it to keep your baby skin to skin with you until after the first feeding?

The first feeding sets the pace for the next several feedings. In the time right after birth, babies are often awake and ready to feed during that hour. Take advantage of this special time by asking the nurses to delay the weight and measurements until after the first feeding. Your partner can do skin-to-skin too, especially if you have had a cesarean and skin-to-skin may be delayed a bit. Ask your nurse for assistance.

3). What is it that mom will discover about her baby when they room in?

By keeping your baby with you during your hospital stay, mom will learn her baby’s hunger cues and feed on demand. Babies typically feed more than 8 times each 24-hour day for the first several weeks. Moms need to offer the breast whenever their baby seems willing

