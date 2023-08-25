Lane of I-79 South to be closed beginning Monday in Marion County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed beginning on Monday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, I-79 South will be reduced to one lane just north of the Pleasant Valley exit, exit 135, beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Officials say the closure, which will allow for the construction of an interstate crossover near the Millersville Bridge, is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The lane closure is part of the ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and Pleasant Valley.

Officials say crews will construct a new roadway in the median to carry southbound traffic to allow for the next phase of construction on the Millersville Bridge.

Construction of the crossover will occur one lane at a time with traffic moving onto each lane as it is completed, officials say.

Once complete, the WVDOT says the crossover will accommodate two lanes of traffic. Traffic directed onto the crossover will be returned to the current alignment just south of the Millersville exit area.

