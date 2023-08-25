Local organization raising awareness for homeless population

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In Jackson Square on Friday, Homes for Harrison County threw a block party to raise awareness to the local homeless population.

The organization hosts a number of events throughout the year in hopes that no one is forgotten or left behind.

Officials want to ensure whether or not you were able to attend the event, there’s never enough ways to help a person in need.

Mendi Scott, the Executive Director of Homes for Harrison, says the amount of ways to support the cause is endless.

“We take donations anytime, we have a post office box and that’s 2022 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. You could also come out and volunteer your time, we always have events, we always have something for somebody to do. Even if you want to just try and help one person get out of homelessness, we’ll definitely guide you and help you do that.”

Although Homes for Harrison provides guidance for how to get involved, there were plenty of other resources present willing to lend a hand.

Organizations like “The Healthplan” were there to show their support and share important health care information.

“We are a resource for people that would qualify for Medicaid or CHIP like low-income families. And we’re just letting people know if their unhoused or their in subsidized housing, that they have access to health care,” stated Community Outreach Liaison, Wendy Niceler.

Be sure to follow the Homes for Harrison County Facebook page for any future events.

