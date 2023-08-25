Man dies in crash along Route 60

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday evening during a crash in the 5100 block of Route 60, according to the Barboursville Police Department.

The department says the crash between a motorcycle and a small SUV happened just after 8:15 p.m.

According to Barboursville Police, Ahmad Muhammad Peterson, 44, of Charleston was traveling on his motorcycle near the Route 60 Irwin Road intersection when the crash happened.

Peterson was fatally injured.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
WVU AD Wren Baker addresses media - WDTV Sports
WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums
texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover

Latest News

Leader of national teachers union sends letter to WVU about proposed cuts, WVU responds
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
West Virginia governor appoints chief of staff’s wife to open judge’s position
The Countertop Store's sign in Bridgeport
Business off Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport closes
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe