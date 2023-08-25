North Marion blows out East Fairmont, starts season 1-0 behind 55-point game
QB Casey Minor takes apart Bee defense on the air and ground.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A perfect start for North Marion tonight, as the Huskies decimated the visiting East Fairmont Bees 55-24.
QB Casey Minor led the way, as he completed 9 of 13 passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, while running for another touchdown and 95 more yards.
The Huskies took a 20 point lead before East Fairmont responded with a 35-yard field goal to end the half, but North Marion came back and scored 35 points in the second half to put the game on ice.
See the highlights with 5 Sports in the video above.
