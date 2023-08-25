Penn State’s Late Goal Stuns West Virginia

Kaitlyn MacBean ruins Big 12 Championship Celebration
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - On a night when West Virginia was supposed to celebrate their Big 12 Tournament Championship from 2022. Kaitlyn MacBean ruined the plans scoring with 5 minutes to go in regulation. West Virginia women’s soccer falls to 1-2 this season (although they have lost to two of the nation’s best teams), they look to rebound Sunday against Duquesne.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash
WVU AD Wren Baker addresses media - WDTV Sports
WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

Latest News

Casey Minor celebrates his first touchdown of 2023 - WDTV Sports
North Marion blows out East Fairmont, starts season 1-0 behind 55-point game
WVU AD Wren Baker addresses media - WDTV Sports
WVU to consider selling name rights for stadiums
Wren Baker addresses media ahead of 2023 season - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker talks football team, progress in fall camp ahead of season opener next week
Ashton Boron drives the ball into the red zone for St. Marys - WDTV Sports
Doddridge County drops home opener to St. Marys on fog-covered night