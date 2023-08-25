Penn State’s Late Goal Stuns West Virginia
Kaitlyn MacBean ruins Big 12 Championship Celebration
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - On a night when West Virginia was supposed to celebrate their Big 12 Tournament Championship from 2022. Kaitlyn MacBean ruined the plans scoring with 5 minutes to go in regulation. West Virginia women’s soccer falls to 1-2 this season (although they have lost to two of the nation’s best teams), they look to rebound Sunday against Duquesne.
