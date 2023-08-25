Philippi man sentenced for federal drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been sentenced on a federal drug charge.

Federal authorities say 37-year-old Matthew Scott Mayle, of Philippi, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Mayle sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on two separate occasions in April 2019.

Mayle pleaded guilty in January 2022 to the charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.