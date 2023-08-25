‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with missing her doll

PLANO, Texas (WFAA) - A little girl in Texas thought she lost her doll forever after she accidentally left it on a plane in Tokyo.

But thanks to social media, word eventually got to a pilot living near the family who helped reunite the girl with her beloved doll.

Valentina Dominguez has waited too long for a knock at the door and the friend with whom she’s lost touch.

“She’s my best friend. She has brown hair, my color skin,” the 9-year-old said.

Her doll Beatrice has been a big part of her life for the past three or four years, her father Rudy Dominguez said.

Just three weeks ago, the Dominguez family was vacationing in Tokyo. Valentina thought she had all her bags and everything, but accidentally left Beatrice on the plane.

“I am feeling sad because she is very sad,” Dominguez said.

That was until first officer James Danen, a pilot for American Airlines, arrived.

“I’m the quiet guy you don’t see,” Danen said.

Danen appeared at their door with Valentina’s lost friend.

“Beatrice. Thank you,” Valentina said when Danen returned the doll.

And Valentina has a new friend in Danen.

“My nature, I like helping people. That’s just what I like doing,” he said.

An online post alerted a friend who told another friend who told Danen, who happens to fly into Tokyo often.

He said he found Beatrice in the lost and found.

“Five-thousand eight-hundred and eighty miles to Haneda from DFW,” Danen said.

Beatrice’s return home is well-documented, with her flight path mapped out by Danen.

“She traveled a lot,” Valentina said.

Even more remarkable is where Danen lives.

“From right here in Dallas ... (The world)’s got to be pretty small,” Dominguez said.

Danen and Valetina spoke about Beatrice’s trip back, Danen confirming the doll had behaved very well on the flight.

Looking back, you never remember the things you have quite like what you’ve lost.

“Their world is a lot smaller than ours, right,” Dominguez said. But it was just big enough to feel like a friend was worlds away.

“There’s a lot of kindness in this world,” Dominguez said.

The Dominguez family said they are very thankful for the network of people who helped get the doll back.

