Taylor County Schools employee enters plea deal in embezzlement case

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former employee with the Taylor County School District has entered a plea deal in an embezzlement case.

37-year-old Jessica Efaw, of Grafton, was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when she embezzled thousands of dollars and falsified records in an attempt to cover up the crime.

In April, Efaw was indicted on three counts of embezzlement, one count of fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts.

On Thursday, Efaw entered a plea agreement to one count of embezzlement, one count of fraudulent schemes and one count of falsifying documents, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

Bord said Efaw had access to a school credit card and used it on a variety of transactions to spend nearly $13,000.

As part of the plea deal, Bord said Efaw will also have to pay restitution to the Taylor County Board of Education and to the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management.

Efaw faces three to 30 years behind bars. She will be sentenced on a later date.

