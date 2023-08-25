West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection investigating mine spill in Mercer County

ROCK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is investigating a mine spill in Mercer County.

According to a release from the agency, the WVDEP was notified late Thursday evening of a white substance and fish kill in Crane Creek near Rock, WV in Mercer County and mobilized staff to investigate.

“The material was determined to be a dust suppressant and traced back to the Gemini Surface Mine operated by Cornerstone Mining, LLC. Approximately 52 gallons spilled and fishkill was observed. Booms and control devices were installed in the stream to help with containment. The spill is suspected to have been caused by vandalism, however, the WVDEP is still investigating.,” the release said.

The State Division of Natural Resources was notified of the fish kill and responded to the incident. Approximately 100 dead fish were collected.

“The responsible party is currently conducting a cleanup of the material and the area and WVDEP’s Mining Inspection and Enforcement staff are overseeing those operations. A WVDEP fish biologist was also onsite and conducted a stream assessment and sampling. WVDEP staff will remain onsite through the duration of the cleanup.”

The WVDEP has issued an Imminent Harm Cessation Order and a Single Event Violation under the Water Pollution Control Act to the responsible party. The State Division of Natural Resources has also been notified of the fish kill.

