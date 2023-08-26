25th Anniversary: J.R. House’s national record-tying Championship game

House threw for 594 yard and 10 TDs as Nitro beat Morgantown, 69-52.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va (WDTV) - This season marks the 25th anniversary of one of the wildest Class triple-A state championship games in history. One in which state and even national records were set by a name familiar to West Virginia high school football fans…the legendary J.R. House.

We take you back to 1998 via the 5th Quarter Vault, to look back at House’s tremendous performance as Nitro beat Morgantown, 69-52, to secure the state championship.

