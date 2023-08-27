Geraldine “Gerry” Fransis Fultineer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Geraldine “Gerry” Fransis Fultineer, 82, of Bunker Hill and previously of Weston, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, while under the compassionate care of Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Nursing Facility.She was born in Weston on December 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Chester “Donny” George and Carrie Meadows George. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her husband of more than 30 years, Robert E. Fultineer Sr.; one son, Steven Stout; one sister, Loretta Rich; one brother, Walter “Johnny” George; and her beloved chihuahua, Reese.Forever cherishing their memories of Geraldine are one son, Gary Stout; daughter-in-law, Pamela Stout; four grandchildren: Cheryl Parker and husband, Steve of Weston; Steven Michael Stout and wife, Jess, of Bay City, MI, Jennifer Crane and husband, Michael, of Capon Bridge, WV, and Timothy Stout of Colorado Springs, CO; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Mickey McElwain of Akron, OH; and several half siblings.Geraldine had a heart that was as vast as the ocean she loved so much. She dedicated 35 years of her professional life as a nursing aide at Weston State Hospital before retiring. Her commitment to caring for others extended beyond her professional life and was embodied in every aspect of her daily life. Upon retirement, she moved closer to her son and grandchildren and worked at Grafton School in Berryville, VA. She loved the beaches in Florida and had a great passion for shopping, especially during Black Friday sales. Geraldine was known for being an absolutely fantastic cook, always ready to feed everyone no matter the time. Her love for cooking was a gift she enjoyed sharing with her grandchildren, teaching them her cherished recipes to continue her legacy.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Geraldine “Gerry” Fransis Fultineer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

