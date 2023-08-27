One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police arrested a Kanawha County man Sunday morning after a shooting injured one person.
Charleston Police Department responded to the call Sunday morning in an alley behind the 400 block of Virginia Street West in Charleston.
According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, Eric White, 48, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
Investigators learned there was a disturbance in the alley between the victim and White.Officers said White then pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim multiple times, striking him once.
A criminal complaint states, “Once White was detained, patrol units were able to locate four spent .22 caliber cartridges under the balcony... White admitted to owning a .22 caliber firearm but denied any involvement.”
Officers said the victim checked into a local hospital to receive medical care for a gunshot wound.
White was found in an apartment at the time of the arrest and is now in the South Central Regional Jail.
His bond has been set ay $15,000.
The condition of the victim is not known.
