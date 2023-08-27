One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston

By Makenna Leisifer and Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
400 block of Virginia Street West where an early morning shooting took place Sunday morning.
400 block of Virginia Street West where an early morning shooting took place Sunday morning. (WSAZ)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police arrested a Kanawha County man Sunday morning after a shooting injured one person.

Charleston Police Department responded to the call Sunday morning in an alley behind the 400 block of Virginia Street West in Charleston.

According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, Eric White, 48, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Investigators learned there was a disturbance in the alley between the victim and White.Officers said White then pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim multiple times, striking him once.

A criminal complaint states, “Once White was detained, patrol units were able to locate four spent .22 caliber cartridges under the balcony... White admitted to owning a .22 caliber firearm but denied any involvement.”

Officers said the victim checked into a local hospital to receive medical care for a gunshot wound.

White was found in an apartment at the time of the arrest and is now in the South Central Regional Jail.

His bond has been set ay $15,000.

The condition of the victim is not known.

