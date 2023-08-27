Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington

Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to the Jewel City. (Chick-A-Boom)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to the Jewel City.

Company officials confirmed to WSAZ, Chick-A-Boom will be making a new location in Huntington, offering customers “the best chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches.”

Moss was born in Rand, West Virginia. He was Marshall University’s wide receiver in 1996-1997.

He would later join the NFL, and play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The restaurant chain- which has locations operating in Pennsylvania and Indiana, is known for its chicken and waffles, as well as its chicken sandwiches.

The new location will be located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

Company officials plan to release an opening date soon.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.