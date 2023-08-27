Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to the Jewel City.(Chick-A-Boom)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to the Jewel City.

Company officials confirmed to WSAZ, Chick-A-Boom will be making a new location in Huntington, offering customers “the best chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches.”

Moss was born in Rand, West Virginia. He was Marshall University’s wide receiver in 1996-1997.

He would later join the NFL, and play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The restaurant chain- which has locations operating in Pennsylvania and Indiana, is known for its chicken and waffles, as well as its chicken sandwiches.

The new location will be located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

Company officials plan to release an opening date soon.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

texas roadhouse
3 former employees file lawsuits against Texas Roadhouse in Westover
FILE PHOTO of scratch-off tickets
$70K winning scratch-off ticket sold in small West Virginia town
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Empire National Bank
Historic bank in Clarksburg sells for $231k at auction
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the Marion County Labor Day Picnic on Sept. 4, 2016. The picnic will feature a...
Marion County Labor Day Picnic returning to Mannington
James Moore
Sharpe Hospital employee injured after assault by patient, police say
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
State of Emergency declared in Braxton County, other parts of W.Va due to flooding
Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown
WVGSL celebrated its inaugural season on Saturday with player introductions and an opening...
West Virginia Girl’s Softball League hosts inaugural season opener