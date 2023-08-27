BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Samuel Bryan Moore, 40, of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born January 17, 1982 in Charleston and resided 37 of his 40 years in Webster Springs.He attended public schools in Webster Springs and also attended Mountain State University, Glenville State College, and New River Community College. At the time of his passing, he was helping his father with his business in Webster Springs.He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Jean Hodges; paternal grandparents, Bill and Erma Moore; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Joy Hodges; as well as several aunts and uncles.Sam is survived by his father Bryan Moore and step-mother Debra Markle Moore of Webster Springs; numerous cousins; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing.Sam had a lifelong love of reading and self-directed learning. He believed, as a friend put it, that books were to be read not used to prop windows open. He disdained television other than Public Broadcasting. He had a strong love for radio, enjoying their music programming and news.He was an animal lover, especially cats, never letting one in the neighborhood go hungry. His love of the animal world encompassed the many wild critters in the neighborhood, especially an old opossum which he shared leftovers with.Sam will be remembered by his friends and family for his sense of humor, kindness, and varied knowledge gained through reading.Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Ty Farlow officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to Service time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Webster-Addison Public Library, 331 South Main Street Webster Springs, WV 26288.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Moore family.

