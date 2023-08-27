W.Va. Honey Festival offers educational programs

By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Honey Festival brings a weekend of fun and local honey vendors to the Mid-Ohio Valley every year. This year, it also brought education.

Along with the usual vendors and entertainment, this year’s honey festival featured educational programs about bees and beekeeping. Highlights included presentations about bees and pollination and an in-depth demonstration of a bee hive. Children also had access to hands-on arts and crafts.

West Virginia Beekeepers Association President Louisa Householder says this educational aspect is important because it helps highlight the value of bees and other pollinators to young people. “Pollination is so important to the food we eat every day,” Householder said. “One out of every three bites of food depends on a pollinator, primarily honey bees as well, just to pollinate it so we have the fruits and vegetables that we eat.”

Local beekeeper Bob Spencer said educating young people about bees also helps them feel less intimidated and can get them interested in beekeeping.

