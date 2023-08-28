15 NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Monday that several schools in north-central West Virginia are the newest additions to the state’s “Communities In Schools”, or CIS, program.

15 of the 48 schools added to the education initiative are in NCWV.

“Reaching thousands of more students with critical needs in West Virginia is so important,” First Lady Justice said. “It is what we need to do to ensure that they are on the right path to a successful future. Getting them to high school graduation and a plan for success beyond, is the best thing that we can do for them. The earlier we start, the better.”

CIS works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

“I can tell you without any question whatsoever that this program is working,” Gov. Justice said. “There are so many heartbreaking stories, from kids living in bad situations to just being hungry. There is a lot of bad stuff out there, but this program is fixing those problems. Communities In Schools is getting children on a pathway to do some amazing stuff and reach their full potential. I am so proud to be part of this program. It is unbelievable.”

CIS began in three counties in 2018 and has now expanded to 53 of West Virginia’s 55 counties, serving more than 100,000 students in 260 schools across the state.

“Communities In Schools has had a life-changing impact on thousands of students in our state,” State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt said. “The relationships between site coordinators, schools, students, and families are at the core of this success. These students need supports and structures that help them recover from setbacks and regain the confidence to believe they can do great things. Communities In Schools is essential to opening options and pathways for those needing hope and a vision for their future.”

The following are new CIS schools in NCWV:

Barbour County Kasson Elementary/Middle School Philippi Middle School Philip Barbour High School

Doddridge County Doddridge County Elementary School Doddridge County Middle School Doddridge County High School

Marion County Watson Elementary School West Fairmont Middle School Fairmont Senior High School

Monongalia County Skyview Elementary School Westwood Middle School University High School

Tucker County Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School Tucker County High School



Other new schools that are participating in CIS are in the following counties:

Boone County

Cabell County

Hancock County

Jefferson County

Mason County

Mineral County

Ohio County

Pocahontas County

Putnam County

Roane County

Tyler County

Wetzel County

Wirt County

Wood County

Every county in NCWV now has a CIS school.

The Expansion of Communities in Schools (CIS) (Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

