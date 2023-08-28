Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown

(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Morgantown are investigating a shots fired call that came in just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, authorities responded to the call in the 400 block of Beverly Ave. at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The MPD says officers spoke to several witnesses who provided descriptions of the suspect and video footage of the incident.

A single gunshot was fired following a physical altercation between individuals in the area, according to the MPD.

The suspect fled from the scene before authorities arrived on the scene.

Authorities say the suspect has been identified, adding that further information will be released when warrants are served.

The early morning shooting resulted in West Virginia University issuing a Community Notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia University Police Department assisted the MPD in the investigation.

