Authorities investigating shots fired in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Morgantown are investigating a shots fired call that came in just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, authorities responded to the call in the 400 block of Beverly Ave. at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The MPD says officers spoke to several witnesses who provided descriptions of the suspect and video footage of the incident.

A single gunshot was fired following a physical altercation between individuals in the area, according to the MPD.

The suspect fled from the scene before authorities arrived on the scene.

Authorities say the suspect has been identified, adding that further information will be released when warrants are served.

The early morning shooting resulted in West Virginia University issuing a Community Notice.

WVU Police issued a Community Notice after a report of shots fired on Beverly Ave. before 4 a.m. on Sunday (8/27).

Morgantown Police are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported and there is no immediate threat in the area. https://t.co/HVhpxMAwyS pic.twitter.com/wWEKTbJDW6 — WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) August 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia University Police Department assisted the MPD in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.