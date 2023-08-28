Barbara Cole Smith, 88, of Flemington, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Flemington on June 18, 1935, the only child of the late Madge Whitehair Cole. Her father-figure was her Uncle Paul Whitehair. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James M. Smith, on December 14, 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Krista A. Smith of Fredericksburg, VA; special “son” Sean Hill of Fredericksburg, VA; and many members of the Smith Family. Barbara was a graduate of Flemington High School, and worked as a switchboard operator at the Flemington Telephone Office. She received an Associate’s Degree from Fairmont State College and was the secretary to the Superintendent of Taylor County Schools, and then went back to Fairmont State College and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was a Kindergarten teacher in Flemington for over 20 years. After her retirement, she volunteered in the office of All Saints Catholic Church until 1999, and then was hired as part-time secretary where she worked for over 21 years, where she was also an active choir member, cantor and communion minister. She was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Barbara was an active member of the Flemington community, where she was instrumental in beginning the long-running Flemington Days Festival, where she served as Treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the teacher’s sorority ADK, the CEOS of Taylor County, and the Flemington Women’s Club. She loved baking sweets and always had cookies and cakes on-hand, and always baked pepperoni rolls for family gatherings. She also enjoyed decorating her porch and yard with beautiful flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to All Saints Church Building Fund, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Condolences to the Smith Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, from 5 – 8 p.m., where the Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Flemington I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.