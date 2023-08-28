Carson Brent White, 49, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Morgantown from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Carson was born Sunday, December 20, 1973, in Elkins, a son of Gary Allen White and Rebecca Mae Poe White who survive in Elkins. Also left to cherish Carson’s memory are three children, Amber Nicole Lewis, Marcus White, and Alivia White, all of Elkins, three siblings, twin brother, Douglas Neal White and companion, Elizabeth Bowers, of Huttonsville, twins, Tara Phillips and Terry White and wife, Sherry, all of Elkins, two grandchildren, Mia Grace Lewis and Blaynne Thomas Lewis, both of Elkins, seven nieces and nephews, Brittany White, Kayley White, Ryan Phillips, Cody Phillips, and Nickala Phillips, Sierra Scott, and Zoey White, a special aunt Patty White, special cousin, Mike White who was like a brother, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and the mother of his children, Lisa Rowan. Carson was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1992 and had served with the United States Army. He had worked for Huttonsville Correctional Center and at the time of his death, he was employed as a security guard at Broaddus Hospital and as a driver for the Tucker County Senior Center. He enjoyed fishing, going on cruises, attending heavy metal concerts, and warm weather. He was a sports enthusiast, being a fan of WVU Mountaineers, the Chicago Cubs, and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Elder Donald Poe will officiate, and interment will follow in Elkins Memorial Gardens on Country Club Road. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Carson Brent White. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

