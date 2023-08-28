Charles Anthony Lewis “Tony” Perkins

Charles Anthony Lewis Perkins, known to many as “Tony,” departed this life on August 26, 2023, leaving a legacy of love, laughter, and dedication to his community. Born on November 19, 1969, in Weston, Tony lived his life with a radiant spirit that touched everyone he met. His larger-than-life personality was infectious, making him the life of every party and a beloved figure in his community. His passion for life was equally matched by his dedication to his work at the WV Department of Highways’ District 7 Sign Shop, where he served for over 20 years. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Perkins; grandparents: Charles E. and Mary Perkins; one aunt, Martha Hardin Palamore; and one uncle, Martin Cox who all undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms in Heaven. Tony’s love for life was only surpassed by his unwavering love for his children. He was a proud father to three children: Jacob and Jada Heater both of Roanoke, and Keyan Daugherty of Weston, and one child-of-the-heart, Matthew Kemper of Weston. Nothing mattered more to Tony than his children; his pride in their accomplishments was a constant source of joy for him. Tony was also blessed to be a grandfather to Natalie Taylor, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by one aunt, Ruth Cox of Herdon, VA; and several cousins and distant relatives. Tony’s hobbies and interests were as varied as they were intriguing. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed deer hunting. Tony also loved playing corn hole and shuffleboard. His passion for sports extended beyond personal play; he was a dedicated coach for youth sports, instilling his love for the game in the hearts of many young athletes. He was a 1989 graduate of Lewis County High School, where he played football as #32 and ran track. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve he family of Charles Anthony “Tony” Lewis Perkins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

