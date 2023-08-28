Clarksburg prepares for a busy Labor Day weekend

Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg is preparing for a busy labor day weekend as the 44th Annual West Virginia Italian Festival.

Visitors throughout the country venture to the local area to experience all things Italian. Festival goers can expect to see live music, entertainment for the all ages, and enjoy some of their favorite Italian dishes.

Officials say because of large amounts of visitors in the past, this year some new technology will be utilized.

John Whitmore ensures this new technology will be used to not only enhance the experience of the festival, but also downtown Clarksburg.

“We’re able to show where individuals are congregating. They’re getting really good with locational data to a point where we’re able to see where we can have better improvements in our downtown. That’s something that’s always on everybody’s minds, is how can we make downtown a better experience”

The Director of Economic Development for Clarksburg insists this can only make for a more unique Festival.

“The one thing that’s going to be unique, we’re closing down city streets, we’re going to have people that are actually in the city streets. Especially with this GIS component having mapping of the data to show where people are and we can utilize that in ways that are transformative.”

The festival kicks off this Friday and will continue throughout the weekend. Be sure to check it out.

