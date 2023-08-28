Eva Kathlene Channell Arbogast, 95, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life August 26, 2023, at Stonehaven in Belington under the care of WV Caring. Eva was born Sunday, January 29, 1928, in Belington, a daughter of the late Ethel Lucy Channell McCloud and Jacob Edward Channell. She was united in marriage on April 13, 1946, in Beverly to Arthur Benson Arbogast who preceded her in death on December 7, 1986. Also preceding her in death was one son, Johnny Benson Arbogast, two sisters, Irene Sparks and Dorothy McCloud, and three brothers, Harry, Shirley, and Denver Channell. Left to cherish Eva’s memory is one daughter, Joyce Ann Biggs and husband, Dale, of Monterville, one son, Russell Lee Arbogast of Valley Head, one granddaughter, Angela Lynn Gibson and husband, Vince, one great grandson, Logan Dale Gibson, two brothers, James McCloud and wife, Shirley, of Virginia, and Danny McCloud and wife, Janet, of East Dailey, and several nieces and nephews. She attended the school at Dry Ridge. She had worked for many years as a cook at Nella’s Nursing Home, and she is known by many for making the best fried sweet potatoes. She loved to sew and spend time with her family. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 11am until 12 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Marshall Williams will officiate, and interment will follow at Valley Head Cemetery in Valley Head. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Eva Kathlene Channell Arbogast. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

