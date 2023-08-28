Fairmont man pleads guilty to selling heroin, fentanyl near protected locations

This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has pleaded guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl near a playground and education center in Fairmont.

Federal authorities say 32-year-old Cedric Young, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl in proximity to a protected location.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Young, also known as “Billy,” sold heroin and fentanyl near Fifth Street Park playground and the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center, both in Marion County.

A search of two properties connected to Young yielded hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to authorities.

Young faces at least one and up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

