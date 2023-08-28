Glenice Arlene Riddle Stalnaker, 75, of Camden, found her eternal peace on August 27, 2023. She was born in Weston on March 15, 1948, a daughter of the late Marshall Hugh Riddle and Eva Jane Burkhammer Fisher. In addition to her parents, Glenice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Alan Stalnaker; one step-daughter, Tracie Reanee Stalnaker; and one brother, Samuel Lane Fisher. Glenice, a remarkable woman who was known for her deep faith, love for her family, and dedication to helping others, embodied the words of Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She dedicated her professional life to the medical field, becoming one of the first Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s) at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her work ethic, compassion, and ability to connect with patients made her a cherished member of the medical community. In her later years, she found joy in the bustling environment of Ted Floyd’s Restaurant and Patio Plaza, where she worked as a cook and brought a sense of warmth to the establishment. Glenice was a woman of many talents and interests. She was an avid CB Radio Operator under the name “Mom1514,” a testament to her nurturing nature. She also loved crafting and spending quality time with family and friends. Glenice’s life was brimming with love, faith, and service. She loved the Lord with all her heart and watched church every Sunday on TV. Her family was her pride and joy, second only to her faith in God. She is survived by her only son, Matthew “Todd” Hosey and wife, Valerie, of Camden; two step-children: Edward Alan Stalnaker Jr. and wife, Dahna, of Weston, and Leta Stalnaker and companion, Michael, of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren: Bradley, Nerissa, Alan Michael, Rhea, Chelsea, and Micah; six great-grandchildren: Derrick, Caden, Abigale, Noah, Neana, and Willow Grace; three brothers: Ronnie, Donnie, and Johnny Riddle and wife, Traci, of Weston; one sister-in-law, Gail Fisher of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A Private Interment will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Glenice Arlene Riddle Stalnaker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

