Health organizations across NCWV receiving millions for substance abuse treatment

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin has announced a number of organizations that will be receiving more than $7 million in federal funding to strengthen healthcare services across the state.

Manchin says a total of $7,119,658 will be coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for substance abuse treatment.

Specifically, the funding will support expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services, advancing critical medical research, bolstering food safety systems and strengthening maternal health, according to Manchin.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.1 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will advance important medical research projects, help improve maternal health outcomes and bolster food safety systems statewide. The funding will also support expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services at local health centers and community organizations. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

The following are the individual awards announced by Manchin:

$2,222,109 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research

$1,000,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program

$995,000 – Grafton City Hospital: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$549,549 – West Virginia University: Clinical Research Related to Neurological Disorders

$500,000 – Cabell Huntington Coalition for the Homeless: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$500,000 – Seneca Health Services: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$421,500 – West Liberty University: Blood Diseases and Resources Research

$370,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventing Maternal Mortality

$270,000 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research

$190,000 – West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources: Food Safety Capacity and Infrastructure Building

$102,000 – Marshall University: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

