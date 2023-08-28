Health Right addresses controversy surrounding needle program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Morgantown residents have been critical of harm reduction efforts for substance use disorder downtown.

However, Milan Puskar Health Right says these efforts have had many positive results.

Monday Health Right began training a new batch of volunteers to help with harm reduction.

One of the key factors of harm reduction is to stop the spread of disease like Hep-C and HIV.

Health Right’s Executive Director Laura Jones says its syringe access program is reducing outbreaks in a state that has some of the highest rates in the country.

“We have very concerning outbreaks in the state of West Virginia, but we do not have an outbreak in Mon County or the surrounding counties and part of that reason is because we have a harm reduction program,” said Jones.

Recently community members have come out against the needle program saying it enables drug users -- some even saying it’s turned adjacent Wall Street into an open-air drug market.

Jones says they are trying to help prevent vulnerable people from being exploited in the area.

“We have enlisted our clients to try to stop people from hanging out in our parking lot and they have responded very appropriately and we’ve had success recently in making that happen,” said Jones. “Wall Street’s a little bit harder, it’s not against the law to be on the street.”

Jones says harm reduction is the beginning of getting someone into a rehab or detox program. She says its crucial to get people experiencing substance use disorder the other materials like Narcan they provide as well.

