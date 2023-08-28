Many slips and slides repaired across NCWV, more scheduled, WVDOH says

CHARLESTON, W.Va WDTV - The West Virginia Division of Highways has repaired more than 45 slips and slides across north-central West Virginia in 2023 with nearly 20 more scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

In total, the WVDOH says more than 100 slips and slides have been repaired, 48 of those being in north-central West Virginia.

“Every slide we see is a little different,” said WVDOH District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “We use a similar approach to evaluate each one and determine the best method to correct it.”

Depending on how serious a slide is, Pennington said it could take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a few months to design a project to correct it. One option is building a piling wall, a concrete retaining wall secured by steel beams sunk deep into the ground to stop the earth from moving underneath a road.

“Soil nails are more like an anchoring system,” Pennington said. “They go underneath the road.”

Soil nails look like long steel bolts that are driven horizontally under a road to tie into rock and keep the earth from shifting.

“It may be two or three rows of 50 soil nails,” Pennington said. “It depends on the particular site how many they have to use.”

The following are slips and slides that have been repaired across NCWV:

Monongalia - Jakes Run soil nail project, completed Jan. 7, 2023.

Monongalia - Crossroads MP 1.42 soil nail project, completed March 21, 2023.

Monongalia - Crossroads MP 1.49 soil nail project, completed April 22, 2023.

Monongalia - Crossroads MP 2.26 soil nail project, completed March 10, 2023.

Doddridge - Dis Debar soil nail project, completed June 8, 2023.

Marion - Finches soil nail project, completed April 12, 2023.

Preston - George Washington slip soil nail project number one through six, completed June 13-26, 2023.

Preston - Herm Criss Road slip number one soil nail project, completed Feb. 22, 2023.

Preston - Herm Criss Road slip number two soil nail project, completed Feb. 20, 2023.

Taylor - Knottsville MP .69 soil nail project, completed March 27, 2023.

Harrison - Lake Floyd Circle soil nail project, completed June 8, 2023.

Harrison - Locust Drive Slide soil nail project, completed Feb. 20, 2023.

Marion - Manley Chapel MP .94 soil nail project, completed April 24, 2023.

Monongalia - WV 7 MP .34 soil nail project, completed Feb. 20, 2023.

Doddridge - Meathouse Fork soil nail projects one through eight, completed March 2-June 7, 2023.

Harrison - Nutter Fort MP 12.34 soil nail project, completed May 9, 2023.

Marion - Pine Grove MP 7.20 soil nail project, completed March 14, 2023.

Marion - Pine Grove MP 7.22 soil nail project, completed March 23, 2023.

Harrison - Pumpkin Farm MP 7.44 soil nail project, completed April 21, 2023.

Harrison - Rail Trail soil nail project, completed June 8, 2023.

Taylor - Riverside Drive MP 1.55 soil nail project, completed March 10, 2023.

Preston - St. Joe Road MP 2.39 soil nail project, completed June 21, 2023.

Harrison - Stonewood MP 10.53 soil nail project, completed April 12, 2023.

Monongalia - Upper Days Run Road soil nail project, completed March 23, 2023.

Taylor - US 119 MP 12.26 soil nail project, completed March 1, 2023.

Preston - US 50 MP 19.74 soil nail project, completed March 29, 2023.

Preston - US 50 MP 20.87 soil nail project, completed March 29, 2023.

Preston - US 50 MP 21.06 soil nail project, completed April 8, 2023.

Preston - US 50 MP 21.10 soil nail project, completed April 15, 2023.

Monongalia - Wadestown MP 2.4 soil nail project, completed Feb. 15, 2023.

Preston - Jim Boylard Road soil nail project, completed Feb. 17, 2023.

Doddridge - Wilhelm Road MP 0.60 soil nail project, completed Jan. 28, 2023.

Doddridge - Wilhelm Road MP 1.07 soil nail project, completed Jan. 24, 2023.

Harrison - Wilsonburg Road soil nail project, completed Feb. 3, 2023.

Preston - WV 26 MP 22.36 soil nail project, completed March 21, 2023.

Monongalia - WV 218 MP 7.44 soil nail project, completed Jan. 13, 2023.

Harrison - Lake House soil nail project, completed July 31, 2023.

Ritchie - Straight Fork-Cox Run soil nail project, completed July 24, 2023.

Braxton - Herald Road piling wall, completed January 11, 2023.

Gilmer - Steer Run Road piling wall, completed January 10, 2023.

Lewis - Buckhannon Mountain Road piling wall, completed January 23, 2023.

Lewis - Hackers Creek Road piling wall, completed February 1, 2023.

Braxton - Chapel Road piling wall, completed March 31, 2023.

Braxton - Scotts Fork Road piling wall, completed May 5, 2023.

Braxton - Exchange Road piling wall, completed June 28, 2023.

Webster - Replete Road piling wall, completed July 27, 2023.

Barbour - Claude Run Road, piling wall, completed August 11, 2023.

Nicholas - Tioga Road piling wall, completed May 15, 2023.

In addition to the 48 slips and slides that have been repaired, officials say there are another 19 that are scheduled to be repaired by the end of the year.

The following are those 19 slips and slides that are to be repaired:

Doddridge - Berverlin Fork soil nail project.

Doddridge - Harmony Road soil nail project.

Doddridge - Meathouse Fork MP 1.50 soil nail project.

Doddridge - Meathouse Fork MP 7.62 soil nail project.

Harrison - US 19 MP 5.85 soil nail project.

Doddridge - Brushy Fork soil nail project.

Taylor - Veteran’s Memorial MP 3.60 soil nail project.

Preston - Red Rock soil nail project.

Preston - North Preston Highway soil nail project.

Marion - Crossroads to Fairview soil nail project.

Monongalia - WV 7 MP 6.91 soil nail project.

Marion - Four State soil nail project.

Lewis - Vadis Road piling wall.

Gilmer - Cox’s Mills-Auburn Road piling wall.

Braxton - Scotts Fork Road piling wall.

Lewis - Vandalia-Georgetown Road piling wall.

Webster - Bolair-Webster Spring Road piling wall.

Gilmer - Sliding Run Road piling wall.

